Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. File

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. File   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

BCCI announces the central contracts.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player ₹5 crore, until last year.

Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of ₹7 crore.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 2:22:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/dhoni-dropped-from-bccis-central-contracts-list/article30575024.ece

