Dhoni can let someone else lead in couple of games with an eye on future: Rayudu

March 16, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

M.S. Dhoni will play the whole season even if he is 10% fit and nothing can stop him, said Ambati Rayudu, during a zoom interaction along with Australian Steve Smith, South African Dale Steyn and Irfan Pathan, who will all be part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the IPL.

“I think once Dhoni has decided to play, he will play all the games and nothing can stop him,” Rayudu said.

“I feel that Dhoni can take a back seat and let someone else lead in a couple of games with an eye on the future, taking advantage of the super sub-rule.

“But, I would love to see him lead the side,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the connect between the Chennai Super Kings and the fans which makes it one of the most popular outfits in the IPL, Rayudu felt it was because of the way the CSK management treats the fans and makes them feel homely.

“They are allowed to meet the players in the hotel room and at the ground, let them watch the training sessions and make them feel a part of the team. It is a huge fan base and I feel CSK is really lucky to have it,” Rayudu said.

“I feel they love MSD first and then CSK,” he said with a big smile.

Not an easy task

On Hardik Pandya leading Mumbai Indians in this edition, Rayudu said the transition might not be that easy for the former as it was for Rohit Sharma when he took over from Ricky Ponting.

“Hardik has a rich legacy to prove with MI having won five titles and it is a different set-up altogether. Rohit is still captain of the India team.

“He will definitely just go out and enjoy his batting for sure,” he said.

“My prediction is that CSK, MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants will make the top four this season,” Rayudu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.