Vijay Hazare Trophy | Dhawan’s century takes Delhi home

JAIPUR

27 February 2021 22:00 IST

Shreyas leads from the front, Mumbai makes it four out of four

Shikhar Dhawan struck 153 off just 118 balls (21x4, 1x6) to star in Delhi’s three-wicket win over Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Saturday.

Delhi suffered some anxious moments towards the end of its chase of a challenging target of 329, but Pradeep Sangwan swung seamer Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s second ball of the final over for a six over mid-wicket to take his side home.

The run-out of Shivank Vashisht in the previous over had given Maharashtra some faint hope.

Big partnerships

Dhawan’s first wicket partnership of 136 with Dhruv Shorey (61, 75b, 7x4) had put Delhi firmly on course for its third win in four matches. The left-handed opener then added 101 for the fourth with Kshitiz Sharma (36, 29b, 4x4, 1x6) to take the team closer to the target.

Earlier, Kedar Jadhav (86, 81b, 10x4) and Azim Kazi (91, 73b, 10x4, 2x6) were the main contributors in the Maharasthra innings. Opener Yash Nahar made 45 (64b, 6x4, 1x6).

Meanwhile, Mumbai made it four out of four with a 67-run win over host Rajasthan. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front once again, scoring 116 off 103 balls (11x4, 3x6).

The captain’s second hundred in as many matches helped Mumbai make 317 for seven. In reply, Rajasthan was bowled out for 250 in 42.2 overs. Mahipal Lomror top-scored with 76 (69b, 6x4, 4x6) while Shardul Thakur claimed four for 50 from eight overs.

Pondicherry posts win

In the other match in Pool D, Pondicherry, riding on Sheldon Jackson’s 104 (141b, 12x4) and left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi’s four for 35, thrashed Himachal Pradesh by 104 runs.

Saturday's scores

Elite D (Jaipur): Pondicherry 227/9 in 50 overs (Sheldon Jackson 104, Sagar Trivedi 51, Rishi Dhawan 4/44) bt Himachal 123 in 34.5 overs (Sagar Udeshi 4/35).

Mumbai 317/7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 116) bt Rajasthan 250 in 42.2 overs (Manender Singh 40, Mahipal Lomror 76, Shardul Thakur 4/50).

Maharashtra 328/7 in 50 overs (Yash Nahar 45, Kedar Jadhav 86, Azim Kazi 91) lost to Delhi 330/7 in 49.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 61, Shikhar Dhawan 153).

Elite E (Kolkata): Saurashtra 388/7 in 50 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 50, Prerak Mankad 174, Arpit Vasavada 71, Jaskaran Singh 4/60) bt Chandigarh 326/7 in 50 overs (Arslan Khan 61, Manan Vohra 50, Ankit Kaushik 54, Gaurav Gambhir 40 n.o.).

Services 287/5 in 50 overs (Shivam Tiwari 74, Rajat Paliwal 78 n.o.) bt Haryana 175 in 43.3 overs (Jayant Yadav 59).

Bengal 368/4 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 99, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 55, Anustup Majumdar 92 n.o., Kaif Ahmed 42, Shahbaz Ahmed 48 n.o.) bt Jammu & Kashmir 286 in 45.3 overs (Shubham Khajuria 44, Parvez Rasool 50, Abid Mushtaq 68, Arnab Nandi 4/46).

Plate (Chennai): Arunachal Pradesh 153 in 50 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 45) lost to Meghalaya 157/2 in 28.5 overs (Rohit Shah 70 n.o.).

Nagaland 257/9 in 50 overs (R. Jonathan 46, Shrikant Mundhe 52, Hem Chetri 82 n.o.) bt Manipur 240/9 in 50 overs (Narsingh Yadav 62, Nitesh Sedai 50, M. Langlonyamba 45).

Mizoram 117 in 38.3 overs (Taruwar Kohli 62, Dikshanshu Negi 6/21) lost to Uttarakhand 118/2 in 10.5 overs (Kamal Singh 40 n.o., Kunal Chandela 58).

Sikkim 245 in 50 overs (Robin Bist 120, Varun Sood 50, Pritam Das 5/34) lost to Assam 249/6 in 47.5 overs (Denish Das 53, Saahil Jain 61 n.o., Kunal Saikia 69).