Cricket

Dhawan to miss first three ODIs

Sweeping success: Shikar Dhawan, though unlucky to miss out on a double century, put India in a strong position at the end of day one of the first Test.

Sweeping success: Shikar Dhawan, though unlucky to miss out on a double century, put India in a strong position at the end of day one of the first Test.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Chennai: In-from opener Shikhar Dhawan has been released from the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against Australia owing to wife’s illness.

The team has decided not to seek anyone as a replacement for Dhawan since the side has already has two batsmen, K.L. Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, who can open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan, who had struck an unbeaten 132 in the Dambulla ODI against Sri Lanka had, ironically, returned home early from the tour of the emerald isle to tend to his ailing mother.

Finch doubtful

Australian opener Aaron Finch too is a doubtful starter for the first ODI here on September 17.

Finch aggravated an injury to his calf muscle during training here on Thursday. He had first picked up the injury while turning out for Surrey earlier in the season.

If Finch misses out, the Aussies could either have Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright as David Warner’s partner in the first ODI.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:25:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/dhawan-to-miss-first-three-odis/article19684334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY