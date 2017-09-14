Dhawan to miss first three ODIs

Chennai: In-from opener Shikhar Dhawan has been released from the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against Australia owing to wife’s illness.

The team has decided not to seek anyone as a replacement for Dhawan since the side has already has two batsmen, K.L. Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, who can open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan, who had struck an unbeaten 132 in the Dambulla ODI against Sri Lanka had, ironically, returned home early from the tour of the emerald isle to tend to his ailing mother.

Finch doubtful

Australian opener Aaron Finch too is a doubtful starter for the first ODI here on September 17.

Finch aggravated an injury to his calf muscle during training here on Thursday. He had first picked up the injury while turning out for Surrey earlier in the season.

If Finch misses out, the Aussies could either have Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright as David Warner’s partner in the first ODI.