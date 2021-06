Cricket | Sikhar Dhawan to lead India in white-ball series against Sri Lanka in July

Dhawan.

CHENNAI

10 June 2021 22:50 IST

All matches will be played at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in July.

The squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt.), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

The schedule: ODIs: July 13, 16 and 18.

T20Is: July 21, 23 and 25.