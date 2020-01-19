Cricket

Dhawan taken for scan, call on participation after assessment

Shikhar Dhawan. File

Shikhar Dhawan. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he got inured in the fifth over of the game

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during the series-deciding third One Day International against Australia here on Sunday.

A call on his participation in the match will be taken after further assessment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Dhawan was taken off the field after he got inured in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed,” the BCCI said.

The left-handed batsman had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder. He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.

The 34-year-old, had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

