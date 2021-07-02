Dhawan-led Indians start training in Sri Lanka

Shaping up: Shikhar Dhawan and teammates having a work out on Friday.

Colombo

The series is India’s last before the T20 WC in October-November

The Indian cricket team on Friday underwent its first training session ahead of the limited-overs series against host Sri Lanka from July 13.

India, which has picked a second-string squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday following which the players quarantined in their room for three days. The side is being led by senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

The series is India’s last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players — Chetan Sakariya, K. Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.

India plays three ODIs and as many T20Is.