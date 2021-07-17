SL vs Ind ODI series | Dhawan backs his spinners

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is confident that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can hit top form

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom have failed to establish permanent spots in the Indian team over the last couple of years, are back together for the ODI series against Sri Lanka commencing on Sunday.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is confident that the duo can hit top form. “Kuldeep and Chahal share a great chemistry. They have won so many matches and series for us. They are bowling very well,” Dhawan said at a media interaction on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if the team management fields them in the eleven, given that the squad has four more spinners — Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, K. Gowtham and Krunal Pandya. Asked if regular skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri — both are in England with the Test team — have spoken to him about possible team combinations, Dhawan said, “No conversation has happened yet.

“Whichever series we play, we have an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup. If the selectors, Ravi bhai or Virat have an eye on any player, this is a great platform to see them play.”

On the differences in coaching styles of Rahul Dravid and Shastri, Dhawan said, “They are both very positive. Their way of motivating is different.

“Ravi bhai’s energy is very strong, while Rahul bhai is very calm and composed. I enjoy playing under both of them.”