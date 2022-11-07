Cricket

Dharamasena, Reiffel named on-field umpires for India-England semifinal

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the match officials for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with Kumara Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel named the on-field umpires of the India versus England contest in Adelaide.

Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire for the India-England game on November 10.

Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth will be the on field umpires in the first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney on November 9 with Richard Kettleborough being the third umpire.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.

"Appointments for the 13 November final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known," said the ICC in a statement.


