Dhananjai back as video analyst

C.K.M. Dhananjai is back as the video analyst of the Indian team. He comes in for Ashish Tulli and will travel with the team for the forthcoming campaign in South Africa.

The change was made at the insistence of the Indian team. Dhananjai, a Chennai resident, had worked with the Indian team when it triumphed in the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and was a part of the support staff when India became the No. 1 Test side in 2009.

A source said to The Hindu on Tuesday, “Many Indian cricketers had worked with Dhananjai and had liked his method, approach and what he brought to the table. The players wanted Dhananjai back.”

Dhananjai, who was replaced by Tulli before regaining his Indian team role, works for technology company SportsMechanics which will, after 2016, be lending back-room support to the Indian team again.

The source said to The Hindu, “The SportsMechanics has a huge amount of data, they have a history of so many different matches across formats in various countries. They will be very helpful to the Indian team when it faces challenging series in South Africa, England and Australia over the next two seasons.”

Dhananjai, an affable character with a ready smile but with an eye for dissecting technique on video, will need to quit is present role as the analyst of Mumbai Indians to avoid a conflict of interests.

In fact, S. Ramakrishnan, the founder of SportsMechanics, was the first video analyst for the India team. He was a part of several memorable series such as India’s Test and ODI triumph in Pakistan in 2004.

Former India coaches John Wright and Greg Chappell were appreciate of Ramakrishnan’s inputs. Now, Dhananjai has won the confidence of the Indian team.