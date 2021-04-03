IPL 2021 | Developing a core of Indian players big positive: Simon Katich

'We backed [Devdutt] Padikkal at the top, who had never played IPL before,' he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich feels that developing a core of Indian players was a big positive from last season, that would serve the team well this edition.

"We backed [Devdutt] Padikkal at the top, who had never played IPL before, and was marvellous for us," said Katich. "We then backed Washington Sundar, who played a full season and went on to do good things for India, even in Tests.

“Then we had [Mohammed] Siraj and [Navdeep] Saini who played almost full seasons. These four, on top of Virat [Kohli] and [Yuzvendra] Chahal, have formed a strong core for us. We feel we have gained a lot from developing them.”