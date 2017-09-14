Delhi’s cricket woes seem to multiply with every passing day

Delhi’s season of cricket woes seems to have taken off from last year. From the desire of handing the reigns of captaincy to a responsible and disciplined player to finding the right combination to see the team past the first stage the challenges for the Justice (Retd.) Vikramajit Sen-administered association seem to multiply with every passing day.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), appointed by Justice Sen with former India all-rounder Madan Lal as its chairman, is working overtime to stitch the loose ends that dogged the team’s preparations in all age groups last year.

From organising practice sessions, backed by basic facilities, to warding off the pressures from various quarters that influence the selection, including appointment of a new captain, the CAC has put up a stoic front. But the problems have only grown.

Like in the past, Delhi faces the issue of finding replacement grounds for Ferozeshah Kotla, which will be out of bounds for the Ranji Trophy matches due to International fixtures. The authorities have received indications that Kotla could be the venue for a Twenty20 match against New Zealand and the Test against Sri Lanka.

According to Board rules, the venue hosting an International match is not permitted to conduct any other match three weeks ahead of that fixture. Delhi’s Ranji Trophy matches against Uttar Pradesh (Nov. 1-4) and Maharashtra (Nov. 17-20) clash with the international matches slated at the Kotla.

The Delhi team management is now looking desperately for alternate venues in Delhi. The grounds available are Roshanara Club, Karnail Singh Stadium, Palam ground and Jamia Millia ground. Given the current status, Palam ground is best suited for Delhi. The pitch and the ground are reportedly in excellent conditions even though Roshanara Club has offered its services to Delhi to play the two matches at its plus-green ground.

The Delhi team management is apprehensive about trying out the Jamia Millia, which has an untested pitch, while Karnail Singh Stadium may not be available for both the games.

The senior State selectors are also concerned about the “whereabouts” of fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who had claimed he was in England to play county cricket.

Interestingly, Ishant had tweeted on August 14, “Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, I have not signed Warwickshire or any other county.” But the lanky speedster has not reported for the ongoing preparatory camp.