Delhi eyes a much-improved show in Ranji clash against Assam

Saini and Parag will be unavailable for the fixture; the visitor, with just one point from the first two rounds, will be desperate for a victory

Updated - October 25, 2024 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Vivek Krishnan
Task at hand: Himmat Singh will be hoping to marshal his troops to a win. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Positives were in short supply for Delhi in its second-round draw against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Barring Yash Dhull’s unbeaten century in the first innings and Sanat Sangwan’s staunch defence on way to making 83 in the second essay, Delhi’s players struggled to make a mark once skipper Himmat Singh won the toss and chose to field.

The home side will have to raise its game by a few notches when it takes on Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Saturday. With the visitor, too, managing only one point from the first two rounds against Jharkhand and Chandigarh respectively, this is a good opportunity for Delhi to take full points and move up the standings in Group D.

Delhi has four points so far, having taken the first-innings lead in the draw against Chhattisgarh before narrowly avoiding defeat versus Tamil Nadu.

Navdeep Saini is unavailable for this fixture following his inclusion in the India-A squad for the tour of Australia beginning on October 31. In Saini’s absence, Delhi will welcome the return of pacer Harshit Rana, who was travelling as a reserve with the Indian team in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand before being released for this Ranji game. Rana hasn’t yet played for Delhi this season.

For Assam, Riyan Parag continues to be unavailable. It is understood that the hard-hitting middle-order batter is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru currently, with the 22-year-old’s next assignment likely to be India’s four-match T20I series against South Africa starting on November 8.

“We are not looking at it as a setback,” Assam captain Denish Das said of Parag’s absence. “It is a chance for someone else to grab his opportunity. Yes, there will obviously be a gap because he is Assam’s best player but there is an opportunity for a different player.”

Published - October 25, 2024 06:39 pm IST

