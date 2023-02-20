Delhi cricket support staff across age groups awaits contracts long after season is over

February 20, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The domestic season for the Delhi senior team got over last month but members of the support staff are still awaiting their coaching contracts from the Delhi District and Cricket Association (DDCA).

The same is the case with the support staff of the U-19 and U-25 squads. The U-19 season got over for Delhi in December while the U-25 team played its last game a week ago.

Expectedly, none of the support staff across age groups wanted to speak on the matter on record when PTI contacted them.

Abhay Sharma coached the Delhi senior team from October-January without a contract and the same for U-25 coach Pankaj Singh, U-19 coach Jaswant Rai and other members of the support staff.

A source in the DDCA said the support staff's contracts would be handed out soon and they will be paid in full.

"The contracts will be handed out soon and all the coaches across age groups will be paid in full. All their daily allowances were paid duly over the course of the season," the source said.

Members of the support staff across age groups confirmed to PTI that daily allowances were distributed timely though had to spend out of their own pocket at times.

"The whole system works on good faith and we know we will get our dues eventually. But it will be better if contracts are issued before the start of the season and not after it is over.

"There was no issue with our daily allowances but a lot of times, you have to spend out of your own pocket as you travel around the country," said a support staff member who did not wish to be named.

The Delhi team, which last won the coveted Ranji Trophy in 2007-08, has produced superstars for Indian cricket like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Rishabh Pant, to name a few.

As it aims to regain its lost glory, Delhi cricket found itself embroiled in controversies again this season. The DDCA sacked the senior selection committee in the middle of their Ranji Trophy campaign as the teams were plagued by injury issues throughout the premier first-class event and the fast bowlers broke down frequently.

It was not a surprise that Delhi failed to make the knockout stages though the younger players, who got to play due to the frequent breakdown of senior players, made an instant impact by contributing to Delhi's first Ranji Trophy win over mighty Mumbai in more than four decades.

The side ended the Ranji campaign with a win over Hyderabad.

The coaches had cited lack of preparation time as the main reason for the team's fitness issues and inconsistent run.