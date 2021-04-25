IPL 2021 | Pant wins toss, elects to bat against SRH

Shikhar Dhawan. File.

Chennai

25 April 2021 19:39 IST

Delhi Capitals have included Axar Patel in the playing XI in place of Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals have included Axar Patel in the playing XI in place of Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also have made one change to their side, bringing in left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in place of veteran pacer Bhuvneshvar Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul.