IPL Qualifier | Delhi Capitals choose to bat, make two changes against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. File   | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League, here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals have brought back Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey, in place of Daniel Sams and Prithvi Shaw.

SRH are unchanged as Wriddhiman Saha has not yet recovered from his hamstring injury.

Teams

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

