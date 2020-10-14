Cricket

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals win toss, to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Tushar Deshpande (L) of Delhi Capitals during a practice session. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

DC made one change, bringing in Tushar Deshpande in place of Harshal Patel, while RR are unchanged from their last match.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

