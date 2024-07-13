Delhi Capitals unlikely to continue with Ricky Ponting as head coach

Delhi Capitals have decided to part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven years since the franchise failed to end its quest for an elusive IPL silverware, sources privy to development have informed.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain of Australia, came on board in 2019 and while the team reached its maiden final in 2021, the performance in the following years has not matched the team’s promise.

"The top brass of Delhi Capitals have intimated Ricky that they aren't happy that the team didn't win a championship in seven years and they are trying to look at rejigging the support staff. He won't be continuing next year," a source close to DC management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that those who are in charge wanted Ponting to be more involved in the auction process and team building, rather than joining a couple of weeks before the start of IPL.

It is there to be seen whether DC hire a new head coach or ask Team Director Sourav Ganguly to double up as the head coach.

Praveen Amre, the assistant coach, is set to continue.

The DC co-owners JSW and GMR group are scheduled to have a meeting either at the end of this month or early next month to discuss the road ahead.

The players’ retention is another issue that will be up for discussion and if the number stays at four, then DC will have no option but to let go one among Australia’s Jake-Fraser McGurk or South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs with only one overseas slot available.

As far as the Indian core is concerned, the choices are pretty straight forward — skipper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav — provided they are ready to be retained.

In 2025, there is a mega auction on cards and there is every possibility that a few retainable stars from each franchise would want to be back in auction pool to check their real market rates.

