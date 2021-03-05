Delhi Capitals co-owner JSW group named as principal sponsor of IPL franchise

Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Friday named its co-owners JSW Group as team's principal sponsor for a three-year term.
As per the agreement, JSW will be DC's principal sponsor from 2021 to 2023.
Through this association, the JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the team's jersey, and complemented by in-stadia branding of the diverse JSW product portfolio during the tournament.
The JSW Group first came on board as the team's prinicipal sponsor in 2020.
Speaking on the association, GMR's Kiran Kumar Grandhi, chairman and co-owner of DC, said: "I am delighted that we continue to deepen our association with the JSW Group. We share the same ethos and philosophy, and that makes our franchise one of the most formidable brands in the IPL. I am confident that this association will be a fruitful one for our team." Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC and managing director of JSW Cement and Paints, Founder Inspire Institute of Sport and director JSW Sport added: "While the league sponsorships consisted of a number of new age enterprises from the Tech space, they were complemented by well-established national brands such as ourselves. This varied combination of brands is a testament of how the IPL as a single platform provides the best outreach into a very diverse demographic."
