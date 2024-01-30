GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deepti Sharma rises to joint second among bowlers in T20I rankings

Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are India’s top bowler and batter, according to the latest ICC women’s T20I rankings

January 30, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

PTI
India’s Deepti Sharma and Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal hold the joint second spot in the latest ICC women’s T20I bowling rankings. File

India’s Deepti Sharma and Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal hold the joint second spot in the latest ICC women’s T20I bowling rankings. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India's Deepti Sharma rose one place to joint second, while teammate Renuka Singh moved up a spot to 10th in the latest ICC women's T20I bowling rankings issued on January 30.

Sharma’s rise was largely due to South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba dropping three places from earlier second to fifth after one wicket from two games against Australia.

Similarly, Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal took the joint second spot with Sharma after moving up one place. England's Sarah Glenn was at fourth after rising a rung.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for bowlers.

There was no change within the top 10 of the latest T20I rankings for all-rounders with Sharma retaining the fourth spot.

Smriti Mandhana is the highest ranked Indian batter

India’s Smriti Mandhana bats during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai on Jan. 9, 2024.

India’s Smriti Mandhana bats during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai on Jan. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Among batters, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the highest ranked Indian as she remained at the fourth spot. Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur were unchanged at 13th, 16th and 17th spots respectively.

Australia's Beth Mooney overtook compatriot Tahlia McGrath at the top of the T20I rankings for batters after a splendid innings against South Africa.

Mooney has already scored two half centuries in the shortest format of the game in 2024, with her most impressive recent knock coming when she scored a brilliant 72 not out from just 57 deliveries in a Player of the Match performance against South Africa in Canberra.

McGrath is in second place following scores of 24 and 23 in the opening two games of Australia's T20I series against South Africa, while Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt remained on thsird and rose to a new career-high rating after her Player of the Match heroics in the second clash of the series.

