Deepti sets very high standards in training: Kanitkar

February 02, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - East London

Deepti returned with splendid bowling figures of 3/11 to bowl India to an eight-wicket victory in their match against the West Indies on Monday.

PTI

India’s Deepti Sharma

The secret of premier India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's success is her high intensity training which is very close to match situations, batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said on Wednesday.

With eight wickets in her kitty at an average of 8.75, the off-spinner has played a key role in India making the final of the women's T20 International Tri-Series here.

"As long as the players keep training levels very high, it will keep working in matches. She (Deepti) practices very close to how she plays in matches, that really helps her," Kanitkar said in a virtual media interaction on the eve of the final match against South Africa.

"She's an important player in any format we play. The good thing is that she has a method to get the runs, that makes her consistent. She's doing well. She just needs to keep it simple, make sure the basics are right." Veteran medium pacer Shikha Pandey, who made a return to India for the first time since October 2021, is yet to pick up a wicket in the series.

"Honestly it does not bother us much. She (Shikha) is working hard, got the attitude, got the experience, and we are fine with it," Kanitkar said.

"I am happy with the way she's bowling. Troy (bowling coach Troy Cooley) is working with her and he's also happy with the way she's bowling." India opener Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a string of poor scores, also returned to form with an unbeaten 42 and Kanitkar said all the bases for the team were covered.

"There is a bit of everything. When a player is not happy with her performance, results not coming, we see what's causing it. It's a mixture of many things. We are covering all the bases." The former India all-rounder also hailed captain Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership qualities.

"She is just getting better, she's always very committed, intense about what she wants from the team. That has continued.

"She is very professional in her approach, in leading the side as well as with her own. She has always maintained high standards. That's what she continues to do."

Related Topics

cricket

