Deepak Chahar keen to improve his repertoire

As the hype around him gets bigger and bigger everyday following his recent exploits with the ball, Deepak Chahar prefers to insulate himself away from all the adulation and wants to concentrate on adding more skills to his repertoire.

As a death overs specallist in T20s, Chahar became the first Indian to take a hat-trick, against Bangladesh on November 10. Two days later in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Vidarbha, he took four wickets in an over and followed that up with a devastating spell against Uttar Pradesh.

Undoubtedly, he is in the form of his life and no wonder Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained him for this season’s IPL. However for Chahar, past and future don’t hold any sense as he wants to focus on the job in his hand and concentrate on what he could do the best to improve his game.

“It feels good that people are talking about you because T20 is essentially a batsmen’s game and people think there is nothing a bowler could do in four overs. I am happy things are going my way at the moment. But you cannot be carried away.

“I learnt things pretty fast early in my career that as a bowler you need to improve constantly, learn more variations with your pace, swing or action. It is about improving everyday and getting ahead of others. The day you stop improving you are finished,”' he said while talking to the media after the match against Kerala.

“I am learning on how to bowl on different kinds of wickets, trying to bowl differently to the batsmen. I am now trying to bowl as many as yorkers as possible. Everyone cannot be a Malinga who can bowl six yorkers in an over. But there is always scope to improve my yorkers.”

No qualms

The Rajasthan cricketer had no qualms in admitting that it was the unbridged support from former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni that made him a fine death bowler.

“Till last season I was more of an opening bowler. Mahi bhai asked me to bowl the 19th over against Kings XI. I was nervous and bowled two no balls. Dhoni told me what he thought of my bowling and I ended up winning the match for CSK.

“For rest of the season I was bowling the 19th over for CSK. I am more confident now and I believe in my ability,”' he said.