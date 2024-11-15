ADVERTISEMENT

Dedicate this hundred to my dad who passed away: Shrijith

Published - November 15, 2024 11:10 am IST

Dhruva Prasad

Support: Shrijith says his father always pushed him to do the right things. | SANDEEP SAXENA

Krishnan Shrijith missed the presence of his late father, who passed away about three weeks ago, but the latter’s counsel clung on to him as the southpaw cracked a 125-ball century on his First Class debut for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to dedicate this hundred to my dad, who recently passed away, and my family back home,” an emotional Shrijith told The Hindu.

My dad always pushed me to do the right things. He always said: “Work hard, regardless of whether you are in the team or not. That drove me to work twice as hard and hopefully we will see the result in the coming days,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrijith’s celebrations upon becoming the 10th Karnataka batter to score a hundred on First Class debut were understandably subdued, but his teammates gave him a rousing ovation. After all, he had pulled Karnataka out of trouble as the Mayank Agarwal-led side has been reduced to five for two in reply to Uttar Pradesh’s 89.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 28-year-old, coming off a 51-ball century in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, said that the tournament helped him prepare for the next level.

“We are playing 10 to 12 games in a 15-day tournament... We play a lot of high-intensity games, and we play back-to-back games in different situations. It makes you mentally stronger; to adjust each and every day,” he explained.

As Shrijith aspires to cement his place in the team after several years on the sidelines, Karnataka will hope it has finally found the answer to its wicketkeeper-batter conundrum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US