Decision on Ranji quarterfinal venue awaited

The KSCA has sought to host Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash with Jammu & Kashmir citing “various aspects and logistics”, although a final decision is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

As per the original schedule, it is J & K’s turn to host this meeting between the two sides. But the KSCA stated on Saturday that it had requested the BCCI and the JKCA “to see if Karnataka can host the match in Bengaluru, considering various aspects and logistics”.

This season, J & K has played its home games at the Gandhi Memorial Science College ground in Jammu. The BCCI requires host associations to host matches where telecast facilities are available, and it remains to be seen if such arrangements can be made in Jammu.

Karnataka qualified after finishing third on the Elite A & B table while J & K topped Group C. The quarterfinal match is scheduled to be played from February 20 to 24. A formal decision on the venue is awaited.