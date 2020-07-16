Cricket

Decision on Broad ‘not taken lightly’

Ayan Acharya 16 July 2020 02:03 IST
Updated: 15 July 2020 23:08 IST

Joe Root, who missed England’s four-wicket defeat in last week’s first Test in Southampton, will return as captain for the second Test in Manchester.

Root backed out-of-form Jos Buttler. “If you look at the way he (Buttler) batted in the first innings, that was technically as well as he played for a long time. I think his game is in a really good place and it’s a matter of time before we see some of those special innings that we’ve seen in white-ball cricket,” said Root.

The decision to leave out Stuart Broad in a home Test for the first time since 2012 led to speculation about the veteran’s future. But Root said it was a decision that was “well discussed”.

Advertising
Advertising

“It (dropping Broad) was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly. That said, it’s not like anyone thinks any less of him. Stuart will be desperate to prove a lot of people wrong when he gets his opportunity again.”

West Indies Tour of England will be aired live only on Sony Six channels from 3.30 p.m.

Comments
More In Cricket
Read more...