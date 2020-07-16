Decision on Broad ‘not taken lightly’

Joe Root, who missed England’s four-wicket defeat in last week’s first Test in Southampton, will return as captain for the second Test in Manchester.

Root backed out-of-form Jos Buttler. “If you look at the way he (Buttler) batted in the first innings, that was technically as well as he played for a long time. I think his game is in a really good place and it’s a matter of time before we see some of those special innings that we’ve seen in white-ball cricket,” said Root.

The decision to leave out Stuart Broad in a home Test for the first time since 2012 led to speculation about the veteran’s future. But Root said it was a decision that was “well discussed”.

“It (dropping Broad) was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly. That said, it’s not like anyone thinks any less of him. Stuart will be desperate to prove a lot of people wrong when he gets his opportunity again.”

West Indies Tour of England will be aired live only on Sony Six channels from 3.30 p.m.