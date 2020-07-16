Decision on Broad ‘not taken lightly’

Joe Root, who missed England’s four-wicket defeat in last week’s first Test in Southampton, will return as captain for the second Test in Manchester.
Root backed out-of-form Jos Buttler. “If you look at the way he (Buttler) batted in the first innings, that was technically as well as he played for a long time. I think his game is in a really good place and it’s a matter of time before we see some of those special innings that we’ve seen in white-ball cricket,” said Root.
The decision to leave out Stuart Broad in a home Test for the first time since 2012 led to speculation about the veteran’s future. But Root said it was a decision that was “well discussed”.
“It (dropping Broad) was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly. That said, it’s not like anyone thinks any less of him. Stuart will be desperate to prove a lot of people wrong when he gets his opportunity again.”
West Indies Tour of England will be aired live only on Sony Six channels from 3.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath