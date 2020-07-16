Cricket

Decision on Broad ‘not taken lightly’

Joe Root, who missed England’s four-wicket defeat in last week’s first Test in Southampton, will return as captain for the second Test in Manchester.

Root backed out-of-form Jos Buttler. “If you look at the way he (Buttler) batted in the first innings, that was technically as well as he played for a long time. I think his game is in a really good place and it’s a matter of time before we see some of those special innings that we’ve seen in white-ball cricket,” said Root.

The decision to leave out Stuart Broad in a home Test for the first time since 2012 led to speculation about the veteran’s future. But Root said it was a decision that was “well discussed”.

“It (dropping Broad) was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly. That said, it’s not like anyone thinks any less of him. Stuart will be desperate to prove a lot of people wrong when he gets his opportunity again.”

West Indies Tour of England will be aired live only on Sony Six channels from 3.30 p.m.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 2:04:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/decision-on-broad-not-taken-lightly/article32095221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY