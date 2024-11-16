Decided to stay with GT because of the trust showed in me: Shahrukh

Shahrukh Khan feels at home in the Gujarat Titans jersey. The Tamil Nadu player said his decision to stay with the franchise ahead of the 2025 IPL was because of the camaraderie he has with head coach Ashish Nehra and how smoothly the GT machinery works.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of people have said GT is a really good place to play cricket and I got to experience it last year. The feeling of home that they give is immense. Honestly, I haven’t found it anywhere else,” Shahrukh told The Hindu after Tamil Nadu’s victory over Railways in a Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

“Everybody knows what sort of a character Nehra is. He has a big heart and he is compassionate about the players and around the set-up. That was the reason behind sticking with GT because of the trust that they showed in me,” Shahrukh, who was retained for ₹4 crore, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power-hitter was asked to bat up the order unexpectedly at the Narendra Modi stadium a couple of times. A half-century from his blade was the result.

Shahrukh was given the opener’s hat by coach Lakshmipathy Balaji against Railways as some of the regulars were not available. The 29-year-old went on to slam a 114-ball 86.

“The idea was Bala anna’s (Balaji). He asked me to go and take on the fast bowlers. I like the ball coming fast because I’m good against the pacers. So, it was his idea completely. Nobody expected it... I don’t know what he saw, but whatever he saw clicked for us in this match.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahrukh’s first IPL half-century came in April 2024 (58 off 30 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru) when he was given a chance at No. 4 by GT.

“GT made me bat up the order against RCB. I wasn’t sure about it. I knew that I could bat up the order but I really wasn’t ready to go at No. 4 and play.

“But when they sent me, it was a new role and I understood they valued me. They know what sort of a person I am… So, it is better to stick to the team.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.