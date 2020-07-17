Deccan Chargers axing deemed illegal

Deccan Chronicle Holding Ltd. — the owner of the now defunct Deccan Chargers — has been awarded a compensation of ₹4814.67 crore plus 10% interest from 2012, by a Bombay High Court-appointed arbitration tribunal, on Friday. According to a statement released by the law firm Dhir and Dhir Associates, ‘the tribunal found illegal the termination of the Deccan Chargers IPL team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).’

The statement added: “The dispute arose in the fifth IPL season, when the BCCI issued a show-cause notice for termination.”

It remains to be seen whether the BCCI will challenge the verdict.