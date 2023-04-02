HamberMenu
Debonair Durani dies at 88

He played 29 Tests and was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62

April 02, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian cricket player S.A. Durani hitting England bowler Jones (not in picture) to the boundary in the first innings during the Second Cricket Test match between India and England at Brabourne Stadium, Bombay on January 21, 1964.

Indian cricket player S.A. Durani hitting England bowler Jones (not in picture) to the boundary in the first innings during the Second Cricket Test match between India and England at Brabourne Stadium, Bombay on January 21, 1964. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Salim Durani, the debonair Indian cricketer of the 1960s with movie star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on Sunday.

He was 88.

His death was confirmed by sources close to the family.

He had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.

The Kabul-born Durani, who packed a punch with his bat and was also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler, played 29 Tests and was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, picking up eight and 10 wickets in the team's victories at Calcutta and Madras.

Durani, known for his fine dressing style and swagger, scored just one century though he had seven fifties in the 50 innings he played for the country, scoring 1,202 runs.

A decade after the epic triumph against England, he played a key role in helping India to victory against the West Indies in Port of Spain, dismissing both Clive Lloyd and Sir Garfield Sobers.

The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

