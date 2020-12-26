Dean Jones remembered

Dean Jones was paid tributes at his home ground, the MCG, on Saturday by Indian and Australian players, who were joined by his wife, daughters and former Australia captain Allan Border.
Jones' family and former Border participated in the farewell during the tea break of the ongoing second Test.
Border, Jones' wife Jane, and daughters — Augusta and Phoebe — walked to the centre, carrying his baggy green, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat and laid the items on the stumps at the Great Southern Stand end of the ground.
Later, the 12th men from both sides — KL Rahul and James Pattinson — collected the items and rested them on a seat by the boundary.
Jones died in September this year at the age of 59 in Mumbai, where he was commentating for the Indian Premier League, after suffering a stroke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath