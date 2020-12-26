Dean Jones remembered

Dean Jones was paid tributes at his home ground, the MCG, on Saturday by Indian and Australian players, who were joined by his wife, daughters and former Australia captain Allan Border.

Jones' family and former Border participated in the farewell during the tea break of the ongoing second Test.

Border, Jones' wife Jane, and daughters — Augusta and Phoebe — walked to the centre, carrying his baggy green, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat and laid the items on the stumps at the Great Southern Stand end of the ground.

Later, the 12th men from both sides — KL Rahul and James Pattinson — collected the items and rested them on a seat by the boundary.

Jones died in September this year at the age of 59 in Mumbai, where he was commentating for the Indian Premier League, after suffering a stroke.