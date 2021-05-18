De Villiers won’t come out of retirement: Cricket South Africa

Says discussions with AB have concluded and he has decided ‘once and for all’

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced that AB de Villiers won’t be coming out of international retirement ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, saying that he has decided “once and for all” that his mind will not change.

CSA said that “discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final.” The statement was reportedly made after CSA announced the team for a tour of the West Indies.

Tuesday's statement gave no further details of events or discussions that led to de Villiers’ decision.

Surprise

In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.

However, last month the 37-year-old versatile cricketer said it would be “fantastic” to make an international comeback ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

“If I can slot in, it will be fantastic,” de Villiers had said after he playing match-winning innings for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the now-suspended IPL in April.

Victor Mpitsang, convener of selectors, said: “There has been a lot of speculation, especially given how he has been playing in the IPL. Mark Boucher was very clear that he was having conversations with AB.

"Obviously he would always add value in whatever format he was playing, especially in a T20 World Cup, but I have not spoken to him personally and I have to respect the fact that he retired from international cricket."