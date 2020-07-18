de Villiers and Markram do it for Eagles

Aiden Markram and A.B. de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead Eagles to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup at the Centurion Park on Saturday.

Markram (70 from 33 balls) and de Villiers (61 from 24) took Eagles to 160 for four in its 12 overs, convincingly beating Kites (138 for three) and Kingfishers (113 for five).

The three sides, made up of eight players each, batted in two six-over innings in which they faced each of the other opponents in the field.