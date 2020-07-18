Cricket

de Villiers and Markram do it for Eagles

Eagles skipper A.B. de Villiers holds the trophy.

Eagles skipper A.B. de Villiers holds the trophy.  

Eagles wins with ease

Aiden Markram and A.B. de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead Eagles to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup at the Centurion Park on Saturday.

Markram (70 from 33 balls) and de Villiers (61 from 24) took Eagles to 160 for four in its 12 overs, convincingly beating Kites (138 for three) and Kingfishers (113 for five).

The three sides, made up of eight players each, batted in two six-over innings in which they faced each of the other opponents in the field.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2020 10:26:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/de-villiers-and-markram-do-it-for-eagles/article32125952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY