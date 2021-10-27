Cricket

De Kock’s refusal to take knee mystifies South Africa

Quinton de Kock.   | Photo Credit: AP

Quinton de Kock’s refusal to take the knee at the ICC T20 World Cup, despite the potential cost to his career, divided opinion in South Africa and highlighted persistent concerns about racism in sport.

“De Kock divides opinion” read a banner on news channel eNCA, where commentators debated his right to self-expression against his responsibility to support his team and his nation.

A hashtag #IStandwithQuinton started appearing, defending his right to dissent.

However, many agreed that there will probably be huge implications for de Kock. “This is probably the end of his participation in the World Cup and maybe even his international career as a cricketer,” wrote analyst Max du Preez in a column on an Afrikaans news site.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twenty20 World Cup
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 11:04:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/de-kocks-refusal-to-take-knee-mystifies-south-africa/article37201128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY