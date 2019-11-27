de Grandhomme, Boult ruled out of second Test against England

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have been ruled out of the second Test against England starting here on Friday, after sustaining injuries, the team said on Wednesday.
Boult had strained a muscle overlying one of his ribs on his right side but was cleared of bone stress by a scan, the team said. De Grandhomme had torn a left lower abdominal muscle, sustained during the second fielding innings in the first Test win over England at Bay Oval.
