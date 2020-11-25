De Grandhomme, Ajaz out of West Indies series

Mitchell and Santner drafted in

New Zealand had a double blow ahead of its two-Test series against the West Indies, losing all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Ajaz Patel to injuries. de Grandhomme has a bruising in his foot and Ajaz a torn calf muscle.

All-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner have been called into the squad as replacements.

Mitchell made 73 on debut against England last November but hasn’t played another Test since.

Santner offers the host a left-arm spin option and solid lower middle-order batting.

Santner and Mitchell are also members of the New Zealand squad which will meet the visitors in three Twenty20 Internationals starting on Friday.

Monitoring

“Mitch and Daryl will be available for the final T20 game before linking up with the Test squad on Tuesday where we will monitor them closely to ensure they’re fit and fresh ahead of the first test,” head coach Gary Stead said.

“They both proved last summer in the tests against England what they can do in our conditions with Mitch scoring a century and claiming three wickets at Bay Oval, while Daryl produced a polished half-century on debut at Seddon Park.”