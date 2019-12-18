DDCA drama continues

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) added another messy chapter to its administrative history when it sacked two senior selectors and the entire junior selection committee on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the hurriedly-formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The two members who took the decision were Robin Singh (Jr) and Parwinder Awana, who, incidentally, had served as coaches in the junior category this season. The third member, Sumit Narwal, who held a unique position of Observer, Cricket Operations, did not attend the meeting, which was convened by Sanjay Bhardwaj.

The selectors who lost their positions were Atul Wassan and Vineet Jain, the former because he was hardly available and the latter because he was an outsider. Their replacements will be Bantu Singh, who was not considered initially because he did not meet the qualification norms, having served five years as selector in the past, and Chetnya Nanda, who is also a former selector.

The junior selection committee will consist of Ashu Dani, Pradeep Chawla and Karan Dubey, the last named an outsider going by the Apex Council argument.

The DDCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed had ruled recently that no selector should be changed until the season was over. Considering the developments at the DDCA, Government Nominee Rajan Tewari shot off a protest letter to highlight the “anarchy” in Delhi cricket and the “illegal” acts by the members of the Apex Council. “I have sought immediate intervention by the Ombudsman since the Apex Council has decided to defy him,” said Tewari.

The new selection committees: Senior: Bantu Singh, Chetnya Nanda and Anil Bhardwaj.

Junior: Ashu Dani, Karan Dubey and Pradeep Chawla.