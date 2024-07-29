GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DDCA announces inaugural Delhi Premier League

The maiden season of DPL will feature a total of 40 matches with 33 games in the men's category and seven in the women's.

Published - July 29, 2024 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The T20 tournament, which will have both men’s and women’s matches, will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. File photo

The T20 tournament, which will have both men’s and women’s matches, will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held in the second half of August, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced here on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The T20 tournament, which will have both men's and women's matches, will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The franchise auction for the league was held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and resulted in the sale of six men's teams for a total amount of ₹49.65 crore.

The top four bidders in the men's franchise auction automatically acquired the women's teams, further promoting gender inclusivity in the league, DDCA said in a release.

The maiden season of DPL will feature a total of 40 matches with 33 games in the men's category and seven in the women's.

"I am delighted to announce the Delhi Premier League Season 1 with a vision to provide equal opportunity for both male and female cricketers," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said.

"The vision of DDCA has always been to nurture talent who can shine for their state team and country, and the Delhi Premier League is a significant step taken by the DDCA in that direction," he added.

Related Topics

Twenty20 / Boards (cricket) / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.