Day’s play washed out

Mumbai’s hopes of an outright win suffered a big dent as incessant rain on Tuesday meant the second day’s play of its Ranji Trophy Group B tie against Himachal Pradesh was washed out. Umpires S. Ravi and Vineet Kulkarni called the play off at lunch.

With the weather forecast not looking promising for Wednesday, the teams will be keeping their fingers crossed for some action. If and when there’s resumption, it is safe to assume that Mumbai will declare at its 372 for five and try and put HP under pressure in quest of the innings lead.