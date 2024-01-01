David Warner retires from one-day cricket ahead of Test farewell

January 01, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Sydney

David Warner on Monday called time on one-day international cricket ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney, but kept the door open to play the 2025 Champions Trophy if needed.

The 37-year-old will pad up in his 112th and final Test this week, having plundered 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

At a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he also announced his retirement from ODIs.

“I’ve got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well,” he said.

“That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement. So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other (T20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit.

“I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up. If I’m playing decent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m going to be available,” he added.

The Champions Trophy has not been played since 2017, but is set to be brought back in 2025 in Pakistan. Traditionally 50 over cricket, reports have said there is a push underway to make Twenty20.

Warner will leave one-day cricket after playing 161 matches, smashing 6,932 runs at average of 45.30.