David Warner plays his final Boxing Day Test innings, bids goodbye to MCG in whites

December 28, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Melbourne

Australian opener David Warner concluded his Boxing Day Test journey in an unremarkable manner during the second Test against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

In what was his final Boxing Day Test innings, Warner could score just six runs in 16 balls before being cleaned up by Mir Hamza. Earlier in previous innings, he managed 38 runs in 83 balls with three fours.

Warner will retire from Tests after the third Test which will be held at his home stadium of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Leaving the ground, Warner in a heartwarming gesture, gave his gloves to a child in the audience.

The MCG stadium holds a lot of significance to Warner's career, as he made his international debut back in January 2009 at this venue without any first-class cricket experience. His debut was one to remember as he smashed a world-class South African attack for 89 off 43 balls, with seven fours and six sixes.

In 11 Tests at this ground, Warner has made 912 runs at an average of 50.66, with three centuries and two fifties in 18 innings, with the best score of 200.

Last year, Warner played one of his all-time great knocks, scoring 200 against South Africa at MCG Boxing Day Test amid concerns about his Test form and place in the team.

In 11 Boxing Day Tests, Warner has scored 874 runs at an average of 51.41, with three centuries and two fifties.

Coming to the match, a counter-attacking half-century by Mitchell Marsh and his partnership with Steve Smith helped Australia overcome early loss of wickets and swell their lead to 161 runs at the end of the second session of day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

At tea, Australia was 107/4, with Marsh (57*) and Steve Smith (26*) unbeaten.

Brief Scores: Australia: 318 and 107/4 (Mitchell Marsh 57*, Steve Smith 26*, Mir Hamza 2/13) lead Pakistan: 264 (Abdullah Shafique 62, Shan Masood 54, Pat Cummins 5/48) by 60 runs. (ANI)

