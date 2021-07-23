David Miller helps South Africa seal series

Belfast

23 July 2021 23:38 IST

Cracks an unbeaten 75 off 44 balls

David Miller’s unbeaten fifty paved the way for South Africa's 42-run win over Ireland in the second Twenty20 International at Stormont on Thursday as the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa was struggling at none for two after both captain Temba Bavuma amd Janneman Malan were dismissed without scoring by off-spinner Paul Stirling. But Miller’s 75 not out off 44 balls helped take South Africa to a total of 159 for seven.

A target of 160 was within Ireland's reach but it lost wickets steadily, with Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi taking three apiece. Shane Getkate and George Dockrell were the only Ireland batsmen to reach 20, with the hosts bowled out for 117 with three balls left.

The scores: South Africa 159/7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 27, David Miller 75 n.o., Wiaan Mulder 36) bt Ireland 117 in 19.3 overs (Bjorn Fortuin 3/16, Tabriz Shamsi 3/14). Toss: SA; MoM: Miller; South Africa won match by 42 runs and leads three-match series 2-0.