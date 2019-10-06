David Hussey is KKR’s chief mentor

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday announced the appointment of former Australia all-rounder David Hussey as the team’s chief mentor ahead of the next edition of the IPL.

Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills was named bowling coach. The two will work with former wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum, who will be head coach.

Hussey and McCullum played for KKR from the inaugural season in 2008 till 2010. Hussey, who played over 300 T20s in international and franchise tournaments combined, will be assisting his former KKR teammate in forming the new think tank following the departure of South African great Jacques Kallis, who was the head coach till the last season.

Mills, who retired in 2015 as New Zealand’s second highest ODI wicket-taker with 240 wickets, replaces former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak.

“It is great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Kolkata Knight Riders family,” KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore said in a statement.