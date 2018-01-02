Data point | Cricket

Data point: A breakthrough by the Vidarbha Ranji team

The victorious Vidharbha cricket team, which won their maiden Ranji Trophy final match against Delhi at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 01, 2018.

The victorious Vidharbha cricket team, which won their maiden Ranji Trophy final match against Delhi at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 01, 2018.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Team Vidarbha clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy in the 84th season of India's premier domestic tournament on Monday, January 2.

Here is a list of past champions sorted according to number of Ranji titles.

Data point: A breakthrough by the Vidarbha Ranji team
 

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 8:46:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/data-point-a-breakthrough-by-the-vidarbha-ranji-team/article22347621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY