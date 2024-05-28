Daily Quiz | On World Cups so far
Who is the only player to have won two editions as captain?
Who are the players to have won the cup as wicket-keeper captains?
Answer : MS Dhoni in 2007 & Jos Buttler in 2022
Which country was involved in two tied matches in the 2012 edition and lost both after a one-over eliminator?
Which country has reached the semi-finals six times — most for any country in T20 World Cup history?
Dirk Nannes, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese and Mark Chapman share a similarity with respect to the T20 World Cup history. What is it?
Answer : To have played for 2 different countries. Nannes for Netherlands & Australia, Roelof for South Africa & Netherlands, Wiese for South Africa & New Zealand and Chapman for Hong Kong & New Zealand.
Who is the only bowler from a non-test playing nation to pick up five wickets in an inning?
Answer : Ahsan malik for Netherlands
Who has stood as an on-field umpire in most matches?