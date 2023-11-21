Daily Quiz | On the Cricket World Cup

HamberMenu
Premium

On November 19, India’s dream run in the World Cup concluded in despair as Australia won cricket’s premier championship for the sixth time. Here is a quiz on all the times India has made it into the finals. 

November 21, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action during the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, between India and Australia
1 / 7 | When India won the title for the first time in 1983, which team became the runners-up of the tournament? By how many runs did India win the match?
Answer : West Indies, 43
