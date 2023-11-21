Daily Quiz | On the Cricket World Cup
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action during the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, between India and AustraliaSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
When India won the title for the first time in 1983, which team became the runners-up of the tournament? By how many runs did India win the match?
2 / 7 |
What is the significance of the final concerning the total score set by India in 1983? Who was awarded the Man of the Series in the tournament?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : It remains the lowest-ever total successfully defended in a World Cup final. There was no ‘Man of the Series’ award in 1983.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 7 |
2011 became the year of many firsts. Since the 1992 World Cup, this year’s final did not feature a prominent team. Which was it?
4 / 7 |
Which music composer composed the official song in Hindi for the 2011 World Cup? Which animal was the official mascot for the cup?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Elephant
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 7 |
Which bowler became the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 tournament? How many wickets did he take?
6 / 7 |
Which two teams in the 2023 tournament scored the lowest scores individually? What is the common factor between the two?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Sri Lanka and South Africa at 55 and 83 respectively. Both were against India.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 7 |
Which cricket player of the 2003 World Cup was sent home from the tournament after a positive drug test revealed that he had taken a banned diuretic?
