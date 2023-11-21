Daily Quiz | On the Cricket World Cup

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | When India won the title for the first time in 1983, which team became the runners-up of the tournament? By how many runs did India win the match? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : West Indies, 43 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | What is the significance of the final concerning the total score set by India in 1983? Who was awarded the Man of the Series in the tournament? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It remains the lowest-ever total successfully defended in a World Cup final. There was no ‘Man of the Series’ award in 1983. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | 2011 became the year of many firsts. Since the 1992 World Cup, this year’s final did not feature a prominent team. Which was it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Australia SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Which music composer composed the official song in Hindi for the 2011 World Cup? Which animal was the official mascot for the cup? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Elephant SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Which bowler became the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 tournament? How many wickets did he take? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mohammed Shami, 24 SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Which two teams in the 2023 tournament scored the lowest scores individually? What is the common factor between the two? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sri Lanka and South Africa at 55 and 83 respectively. Both were against India. SHOW ANSWER