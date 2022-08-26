The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to get underway in the UAE on August 27. A quiz on the history of the long-running continental cricket event.
Daily Quiz | On the Asia Cup
1.
UAE will play host for the fourth time with the 2022 edition. Which country holds the record of having hosted the Asia Cup the most number of times (five)?
Answer :
Bangladesh
2.
India is the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018). Who was the skipper in the inaugural edition in 1984, and where was it held?
Answer :
Sunil Gavaskar in the UAE
3.
The 2022 edition will be played in the T20 format. When was the only other time it was played in this format?
Answer :
2016
4.
Name the four nations competing in the qualifier to make the tournament proper.
Answer :
Singapore, UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong
5.
The present Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with 27 matches is joint-second with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for most appearances. Which Sri Lankan holds the record with 28?
Answer :
Mahela Jayawardene
6.
Why is March 16, 2012, the day of the India-Bangladesh game, in the history books?
Answer :
Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century
7.
Which Indian’s entire international career was the three ODIs that he played in the 1990 Asia Cup?