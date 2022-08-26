Daily Quiz | On the Asia Cup

V V Ramanan August 26, 2022 11:23 IST

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to get underway in the UAE on August 27. A quiz on the history of the long-running continental cricket event.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to get underway in the UAE on August 27. A quiz on the history of the long-running continental cricket event.

Daily Quiz | On the Asia Cup The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to get underway in the UAE on August 27. A quiz on the history of the long-running continental cricket event. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On the Asia Cup 1/7 1. UAE will play host for the fourth time with the 2022 edition. Which country holds the record of having hosted the Asia Cup the most number of times (five)? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bangladesh I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. India is the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018). Who was the skipper in the inaugural edition in 1984, and where was it held? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sunil Gavaskar in the UAE I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The 2022 edition will be played in the T20 format. When was the only other time it was played in this format? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 2016 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Name the four nations competing in the qualifier to make the tournament proper. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Singapore, UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The present Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with 27 matches is joint-second with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for most appearances. Which Sri Lankan holds the record with 28? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mahela Jayawardene I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Why is March 16, 2012, the day of the India-Bangladesh game, in the history books? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Which Indian’s entire international career was the three ODIs that he played in the 1990 Asia Cup? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Saradindu Mukherjee I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On the Asia Cup YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values