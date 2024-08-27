ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz: On Sir Donald Bradman

Published - August 27, 2024 05:00 pm IST

A quiz to celebrate the 116th birthday of Sir Donald Bradman

The Hindu Bureau

Sir Donald Bradman. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Q: Though he was born in Cootamundra, his family moved to a town 265 miles away and that is where he grew up. Because of this he was called ‘The Boy from _____’. Fill in the blank.

A: Bowral

Q: Of the 52 Tests he played, 37 were against England and five against India. Against which other countries did he play the remaining 10 Tests?

A: South Africa and West Indies

Q: The prolific batter, who scored 29 Centuries, holds the record for the most double centuries or more. How many did he notch up?

A: 12 (including two triple centuries)

Q: Why are the West Indies’ Ivan Barrow and England legend Wally Hammond special in the Bradman lore?

A: They are the two Test wickets taken by Bradman.

Q: It is well-known that if the Don had got four runs in his final Test innings, his career average would have been a perfect 100. Who denied him the feat by dismissing the Aussie for a duck?

A:  England spinner Eric Hollies

Q:  Which Indian bowler achieved the distinction of dismissing the Don ‘hit-wicket’?

A:  Lala Amarnath

Q: About which legend did Don say to his wife that his ‘batting reminded me of my own batting’ and termed the cricketer ‘Little Bonzer’?

A: Sachin Tendulkar

CONNECT WITH US