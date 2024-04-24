Daily Quiz | On Sachin Tendulkar’s feats

1 / 6 | Sachin has played in international matches in 105 grounds across the world. In how many countries did he do so?
Answer : 16

2 / 6 | At which venue/ground has Sachin scored the most international runs?
Answer : Sharjah (1,778 runs)

3 / 6 | Sachin has taken two five wicket hauls in ODIs, both at the same venue. Which venue is it?
Answer : Kochi. Against Australia in 1998 and against Pakistan in 2005

4 / 6 | Sachin became the first overseas player to play for this county in the English county championship. Which county and when?
Answer : Yorkshire in 1992

5 / 6 | Sachin has scored 34,357 international runs. If we consider the numbers between 0 and 100 as runs in an innings, Sachin's scores did not include just two numbers. What are they?
Answer : 58 and 75