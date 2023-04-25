Daily Quiz | On Sachin Tendulkar

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | One of Tendulkar’s enduring records remains the fact that he has scored 100 international centuries - 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. Which cricketer (with 75 hundreds) stands second? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Virat Kohli SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In the 200 Tests that Tendulkar played for India, which bowler dismissed him the most times (nine)? And he plays for which team? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : James Anderson, England SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Among the 58 which hosted Tendulkar in completed Tests, on which ground did Tendulkar score his most Test runs (971 out of 15,921 overall)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chepauk stadium, Chennai SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Between January and April 2004, Tendulkar scored 497 runs across two Test matches (in Sydney against Australia and in Multan against Pakistan) to create a record for the most runs scored between dismissals. This record was broken by an Australian batsman who scored a whopping 614 runs between December 2015 and February 2016. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Adam Voges, Australia SHOW ANSWER