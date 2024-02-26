GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed 500 Test wickets recently. A quiz on the players who have achieved this milestone

February 26, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Here, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is bowling to Faheem Ashraf of Pakistan. Lyon eventually conquered him for his 500th wicket, making him the only bowler in the club, whose 500th wicket was based on a DRS call.
1 / 5 | Two English cricketers have reached the milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket — James Anderson and Stuart Broad. There’s a fascinating connection between their 500th wickets. What is this unique link?
Answer : Both of them dismissed the same batsman for their 500th wicket. This batsman is Kraigg Brathwaite from the West Indies. 
