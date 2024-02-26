Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin
Here, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is bowling to Faheem Ashraf of Pakistan. Lyon eventually conquered him for his 500th wicket, making him the only bowler in the club, whose 500th wicket was based on a DRS call.START THE QUIZ
Two English cricketers have reached the milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket — James Anderson and Stuart Broad. There’s a fascinating connection between their 500th wickets. What is this unique link?
Answer : Both of them dismissed the same batsman for their 500th wicket. This batsman is Kraigg Brathwaite from the West Indies.
Both Sri Lankan Muralitharan and Australian Shane Warne have 500 Test wickets. A common link connects their 500th wickets. What is the link?
Answer : They achieved this record in the same series in back to back Tests during the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2004.
In the series that Muralitharan secured his 500th wicket, he got reported by the match referee for suspect action. How does this link to an Englishman in the 500-wicket-club?
Answer : The match referee was Chris Broad, father of Stuart Broad.
In total, nine cricketers have achieved this mark. Who is the tenth bowler on the highest Test wicket taking list currently, who missed the 500-mark by 61 wickets?
In the journey to 500 wickets, Ashwin was the fastest in the world — in terms of matches played — to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets, but was second fastest to reach 350, 400, 450 and 500 wickets. Who was the fastest to reach those marks?
