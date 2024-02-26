Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin

1 / 5 | Two English cricketers have reached the milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket — James Anderson and Stuart Broad. There’s a fascinating connection between their 500th wickets. What is this unique link? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Both of them dismissed the same batsman for their 500th wicket. This batsman is Kraigg Brathwaite from the West Indies. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Both Sri Lankan Muralitharan and Australian Shane Warne have 500 Test wickets. A common link connects their 500th wickets. What is the link? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They achieved this record in the same series in back to back Tests during the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2004. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In the series that Muralitharan secured his 500th wicket, he got reported by the match referee for suspect action. How does this link to an Englishman in the 500-wicket-club? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The match referee was Chris Broad, father of Stuart Broad. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In total, nine cricketers have achieved this mark. Who is the tenth bowler on the highest Test wicket taking list currently, who missed the 500-mark by 61 wickets? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dale Steyn SHOW ANSWER